Sancho and Greenwood have been let down by Man United says Collymore

Man United are looking forward expectantly after the final piece of the puzzle in terms of the make up of the club’s board was put into place.

Dan Ashworth had taken an age to join the club but he can now move forward with his colleagues and first-team manager, Erik ten Hag, to help bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

Two players, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, would, under normal circumstances, be crucial to United’s aspirations, but their well publicised issues have meant that a move away is a certainty.

Certainly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t appear to be in any mood to allow the slate to be wiped clean and the former England internationals given a second chance.

Stan Collymore believes that, in fact, United have let down both players as they look to resurrect their careers elsewhere.

“I think that both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood were unfortunate to be at the madhouse over the past few years that is Manchester United,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Sancho being dug out by the manager in particular isn’t helpful at all, and his form back at Dortmund proved that.

“In terms of Greenwood, it was and is a very serious situation. We all saw the videos, we all saw the pictures, and I’m a massive believer – I have to be because of my own mistakes in life – that you get an opportunity to learn and move forward, and Getafe allowed him to do that.

“There was very toxic way in which his situation was talked about amongst Manchester United fans, men and women. I doubt that there’s a way back for him there, and I think that makes it very difficult for him to come back to an English club too.”

Both players would also have been a shoo-in for the England national team at Euro 2024 if things had’ve been different, and Collymore doesn’t believe the international door is closed yet – at least not in Sancho’s case.

“For both of them to play abroad now is a is a good thing and I think they’ll get plenty of offers because of England being on the world stage at the moment after their win over the Netherlands. There’s a lot of positive connotations after that performance and result,” he added.

“They should go and enjoy a career outside of the English top flight, because yes, to a degree, Man United and English football has failed them.

“I wish them both very well because they’re both extremely talented players, and in a year’s time, if Sancho is doing what we know he can do, there’s nothing to say that by that point, the next England manager doesn’t look to bring him back into the fold.

“For Greenwood I think it’s more difficult because if he plays for England again, everybody – media, women’s groups and the general public – will say that he shouldn’t be.

“Despite me thinking that anybody should have the ability to redeem themselves, I don’t think there is a way back to international duty for Mason Greenwood.”