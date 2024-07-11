Saudi side Al Ittihad insisting on signing Aston Villa star; negotiations with club to begin soon

Aston Villa striker Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

SPL side Al Ittihad have shown a keen interest in securing the services of the 25-year-old and are reportedly willing to go to lengths to sign him.

Saudi side wants to sign Aston Villa star Moussa Diaby

Journalist Gianluigi Longari took to Twitter to share an update on the transfer. As per him, the Saudi side are very keen to sign him and have put forward their deal for the player. They are now waiting for the player to give the go ahead on the personal terms after which the negotiations will begin with Aston Villa.

He shared the following update (translated below):

“Al Ittihad also insists on Moussa #Diaby for whom there would be a general agreement on personal terms. Once the player’s approval has been received, negotiations with Aston Villa #AVFC should begin.”

????Al Ittihad insiste anche per Moussa #Diaby per il quale ci sarebbe un accordo di massima sui termini personali. Una volta ricevuto l’ok del giocatore dovrebbe partire la trattativa con l’Aston Villa #AVFC https://t.co/qeVUrBnC35 — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) July 11, 2024

Diaby joined Villa from Leverkusen in a big money move last summer and has since then made 54 appearances, scoring 10 and assisted 9 across all competitions.

He showed his versatility, playing several different positions and excelling in all. He played centre-forward in 14 games and attacking midfielder in 13 games. He also played right-winger, left-winger, right midfield, left midfielder and second striker. (Transfermarkt)