Spain vs. England: Where Euro 2024 final will be won and lost

Spain take on England on Sunday evening for the right to be crowned champions of Euro 2024.

La Roja know what it takes to win a major tournament in recent times, whilst the Three Lions will be the underdogs simply because it’s the first final that they’ve managed to reach on foreign soil.

There are plenty of match ups across the pitch that could dictate the destination of the trophy, so let’s take a look…

Lamine Yamal vs Kieran Trippier/Luke Shaw

Though he’s only 16 years of age, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has come of age in this tournament. He is arguably Spain’s most dangerous player, and with England’s Achilles heel being in the left-back area, Gareth Southgate’s side could be exposed badly.

With the ability to drift past his marker or move inside at will, England must double up on the youngster to dilute his influence on the game.

Nico Williams vs Kyle Walker

Rarely will Nico Williams have faced a full-back with as much pace as he has, and there’s every chance that the Athletic Club flyer ends up being frustrated well before the end of the match.

Kyle Walker’s performance haven’t been headline-grabbing in this tournament, but his has been an understated excellence and Williams isn’t likely to get any change out of the Man City defender.

Marc Cucurella vs Phil Foden/Bukayo Saka

This particular battle is likely to be where the game is won and lost for the Spaniards.

Cucurella has had a reasonable tournament but remains Luis de la Fuente’s weak link. Against a sprightly pairing of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, he’s likely to be under a fierce bombardment all night.

Aymeric Laporte won’t appreciate having to be pulled wide from his central defensive position, thus leaving space in the middle for England to benefit from.

Rodri vs. Declan Rice

Two of the Premier League’s best midfielders going head to head in the middle of the park.

It’s a big ask but if Declan Rice can keep Rodri quiet for the most part, Spain have a problem. The Man City player is the fulcrum for La Roja with much of their play going through him.

Rodri will set the tone for his team-mates, so Rice can’t allow him to settle. Disrupting Spain’s natural passing game is another area where England can reign supreme.