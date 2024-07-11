Premier League striker worth £40 million wants West Ham United move

As their recruitment emphasis shifts to a new striker, West Ham have shown interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Following their transfer business, West Ham have made it clear that they intend to strengthen their team under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

With Max Kilman already at the club after joining last week, the emphasis appears to be on finding a new striker, as the team was known to be prioritising acquisitions at both centre-back and up front.

Jhon Duran, who is only twenty years old, has already made it known that he wants to play regularly for the first team, something he feels is not possible at Villa Park.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the striker has given the green light to a move to West Ham.

The Hammers have added Wes Foderingham, Luis Guilherme and Kilman to their squad this summer already, addressing issues in three different positions.

Now they want a new attacker to lead their attack and add goals to the team.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“For Jhon Duran, Aston Villa always wanted something around £40 million. So let’s see if maybe with some add-ons, they can reach an agreement and get the deal done.

“The player already said yes to West Ham, he is attracted by the possibility of working under Julen Lopetegui. So for sure, Jhon Duran-West Ham is a concrete possibility.”

Duran thinks his chances are restricted since he trails Ollie Watkins, who contributed 19 goals and 13 assists to Villa’s successful season in 2023-24.

The striker was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea but the Blues have other preferences now and Duran’s future might take him to the London Stadium.

West Ham United have already secured three signings

The player is excited by the prospect of working under Lopetegui and that could make his move to the Hammers possible.

Under the Spanish manager, West Ham are about to enter a new era with lots of changes expected at the club.

The Hammers are likely to go through a major overhaul of the squad and their football philosophy is set to change following the departure of David Moyes.