Video: UNREAL moment at The Killers concert as England win live streamed before Mr. Brightside

UNREAL moment at The Killers concert as England win live streamed before Mr. Brightside

The Killers provided an epic moment during their concert at London’s O2 on Wednesday night, as they stopped playing so the crowd could enjoy England’s winning moment over the Netherlands at Euro 2024 being live streamed from the big screen on stage.

There was silence as the final moments of the match played out, but once the final whistle blew, the roof metaphorically came off.

As the crowd went wild and red and white streamers enveloped them, the band launched into one of their best crowd pleasers, Mr. Brightside.

