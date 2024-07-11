Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly made a decision over his future after interest from both West Ham United and Juventus this summer.

Although Todibo was at one point close to joining Manchester United, it ended up being impossible for him due to UEFA rules about players moving between clubs under the same ownership who are also competing in the same European competition, in this case the Europa League.

That left Todibo with a choice between West Ham and Juventus, and reports now suggest the France international’s clear preference is for the move to Turin.

Nice are thought to value Todibo at around £35m, which could be a bargain for such a fine talent, but it remains to be seen if a club like West Ham can realistically afford that, even if bigger names like Man Utd and Juve could.

Todibo transfer: Juventus lead West Ham in the race

Todibo could have been a superb signing for West Ham, but it seems likely they’ve now moved on to Max Kilman as their alternative in that position.

Juventus, meanwhile, continue to try negotiating for Todibo after also recently signing his Nice teammate and fellow countryman Khephren Thuram.

Jonathan Johnson recently spoke to CaughtOffside about why Todibo was never likely to accept a move to West Ham.