USA national team want Jurgen Klopp following Gregg Berhalter sacking

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The USA men’s national football team are reportedly eyeing an ambitious move to hire former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims American decision-makers have already ‘made initial approaches through intermediaries’ as they look to replace Gregg Berhalter following a disappointing Copa America campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona keen on signing in-form Euro 2024 duo, including Chelsea transfer target
€50m star has chosen Arsenal transfer ahead of Chelsea because of Mikel Arteta
German Embassy send classy message to England ahead of EUROs final

Klopp, 57, decided to leave Liverpool at the end of last season after nine successful years in charge. Although the German vowed to take a break from football and look to recharge his batteries, he is already being lined up for his next job.

Jurgen Klopp could head back to football soon after his Liverpool exit.

USA eyeing Jurgen Klopp

Looking to capitalise on the 57-year-old’s availability, the USMNT are hoping to convince Klopp to join their project as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

Although Klopp has not yet confirmed what his next challenge will be, there is real optimism America can land the Stuttgart-born manager as the nation looks to improve their golden generation’s chances of success following their Last 16 exit against the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.