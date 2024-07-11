USA national team want Jurgen Klopp following Gregg Berhalter sacking

The USA men’s national football team are reportedly eyeing an ambitious move to hire former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims American decision-makers have already ‘made initial approaches through intermediaries’ as they look to replace Gregg Berhalter following a disappointing Copa America campaign.

Klopp, 57, decided to leave Liverpool at the end of last season after nine successful years in charge. Although the German vowed to take a break from football and look to recharge his batteries, he is already being lined up for his next job.

USA eyeing Jurgen Klopp

Looking to capitalise on the 57-year-old’s availability, the USMNT are hoping to convince Klopp to join their project as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

Although Klopp has not yet confirmed what his next challenge will be, there is real optimism America can land the Stuttgart-born manager as the nation looks to improve their golden generation’s chances of success following their Last 16 exit against the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.