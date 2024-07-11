Video: Emotional Darwin Nunez tries to console his son after the violent altercation with Colombian fans

Darwin Nunez was at the forefront of a violent altercation between Uruguay players and Colombian fans.

The incident happened when a number of drunk Colombian fans threatened and attacked the section where the families of the Uruguayan players were seated.

In order to protect their families, the Uruguay players rushed into the stands, jumping the fences, which started a brawl.

The Liverpool star was visibly emotional as he was seen throwing punches at the fans and even tried to launch a steel chair at them.

He broke into tears at the ordeal afterwards, and another clip shows a heart-wrenching moment as he is trying to console his son and his wife.

Darwin Núñez consoling his son after the altercation that took place at full time v Colombia. Supposedly drunk Colombia fans ‘avalanched’ the families of the Uruguayan players which is when Darwin & other players went up to the stands to fight them. pic.twitter.com/0zsK7xy1PH — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 11, 2024

Despite him trying to protect his family, he could still face a ban with recent reports suggesting that the players involved could be punished.