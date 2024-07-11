Watch: Bizarre scenes as police office shoots footballer in the leg during a match

A bizarre incident happened in Brazil where a police officer shot a football player during a youth team match in the second division of the Campeonato Goiano.

The incident, shared on X, took place during a scuffle between Grêmio Anápolis and Centro Oeste.

The officer fired a rubber bullet, hitting goalkeeper Ramon Souza in the leg. A photo of Souza’s injured leg has circulated widely.

The Military Police of the State of Goias have launched an investigation into the events at Jonas Duarte Stadium.

Initial reports indicate that the officer, who was on duty to ensure the safety of the players and spectators, used a rubber bullet gun meant for dispersing fan altercations.

However, the officer fired the weapon at close range during the scuffle on the pitch, resulting in significant pain and injury to Souza.

