Ollie Watkins admitted he never thought he would play for England at a European Championships following his last minute winner against the Netherlands.

Watkins has had to bide his time in Germany and hasn’t been handed many opportunities by Southgate, but he delivered in the best way possible when called upon on Wednesday evening.

With the game looking like it was heading to extra time Southgate turned to Watkins with ten minutes remaining and sent the Aston Villa man on in place of Harry Kane.

In the last minute Watkins received the ball in the box from fellow substitute Cole Palmer, brilliantly turned Stefan de Vrij and fired into the back of the net.

The goal sparked wild scenes both on and off the pitch, and after the game Watkins, who was named Player of the Match admitted he never thought he would play for England at a Euros.

The 28-year-old has had quite the rise and ten years ago he was playing for Exeter City and now he’s scoring goals to send England to major finals.

His work isn’t done yet and he could yet have a key role to play in Sunday’s final against Spain as England look to end their 58-year wait for a trophy.