Barcelona keen on signing in-form Euro 2024 duo, including Chelsea transfer target

Barcelona are reportedly keen on both Nico Williams and Dani Olmo after their fine form for Spain at this summer’s European Championships.

Williams has shone in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao and is now making a name for himself on the biggest stage after helping Spain through to this weekend’s final against England.

Olmo, meanwhile, has shown his quality in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and has also been a driving force behind Spain’s success so far this summer.

See below as Florian Plettenberg suggests that Williams is currently a top target for Barca, as he describes them as being ‘serious’ about trying to sign the 21-year-old, while Olmo is also on their radar…

Nico Williams remains a serious target for Barcelona this summer! At this stage, Barca need to sell players first. But Hansi Flick would love to sign him as reported. Talks took place. Dani Olmo, he's also on the list of Barcelona. But both with different profiles.

Williams has also been linked with Chelsea by Sport, who recently claimed that the Blues felt they might have the financial edge over Barcelona in the race for his signature, but it seems not much has materialised since then.

Williams transfer: One of the best wingers on the market?

This interest in Williams makes sense after his superb form in recent times, as it seems clear he’d go a long way to strengthening teams like Chelsea and Barcelona.

At Stamford Bridge, CFC urgently need an upgrade on expensive flop Mykhailo Mudryk, while Raheem Sterling also looks past his best, while Noni Madueke is young, inconsistent and still learning the game.

Barcelona, meanwhile, aren’t quite the force they used to be, so would do well to bring in one of Spain’s top young talents for the present and future.

Olmo looks like another quality potential addition, and although he’s also been linked with Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano played down those stories in his exclusive Daily Briefing column today.

“I’ve been asked about reports in England linking Olmo with Chelsea, but at the moment I’m told they are not negotiating for him,” Romano said.

“Chelsea are not short of talented left footed attackers, but they are looking for a right footed winger, and also for a striker – these are the two positions that are a priority.

“So what’s going on with Olmo? I’m told that there are meetings expected with Premier League clubs, while Bayern also appreciate this opportunity, but it could be really complicated to negotiate with Leipzig.”