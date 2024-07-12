Liverpool will have an important summer transfer window as this is their first window after the departure of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have been clever with their transfer business under former manager and they have conducted their business in the market differently compared to other clubs.

They have focused on being conservative with their spending while also addressing the issues in the squad.

However, in order to sign new manager Arne Slot’s midfield target this summer, they may have to splash the cash and break their transfer record.

19-year-old Benfica midfielder Joao Neves is now linked with a move to Anfield and he has been mentioned as the main priority of Slot.

Portuguese publication CM Jornal claims that Liverpool have at last decided that Neves is the man they wish to concentrate their efforts on.

The Portugal international is reportedly Slot’s “main priority” for the summer transfer window.

With a stellar Primeira Liga season, the youngster has become one of European football’s most sought-after talents.

Strong ties have been built between the Reds and Benfica, as evidenced by Darwin Nunez’s seamless move in 2022.

This relationship may make discussions go more smoothly, which might give Liverpool a tactical edge.

Liverpool would have to dig deep into their pockets

The teenage player has a £101 million release clause, and the Lisbon team are reportedly asking that it be paid in full.

Liverpool’s interest in Neves comes from the midfield issues they have faced and Slot believes that the club have been unable to rightly replace Fabinho, who left last summer.

Neves is being targeted to sit at the base of the Liverpool midfield and offer them a calm presence in the middle of the park.

The Reds will have to fight hard if they want to sign the Portuguese international midfielder with the biggest clubs in Europe keeping an eye on him.