Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old Dutch international has had an impressive season with the Italian outfit and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League. He scored 15 goals in all competitions and picked up seven assists as well.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has put him on top of his transfer wish list this summer. Slot knows all about the midfielder having worked with him during their time together at AZ Alkmaar and he is keen on a reunion.

Koopmeiners could fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for the player as well. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself. A move to Liverpool would be a major step up for him and he will be attracted to the idea of competing for major trophies with them in the coming seasons.

However, signing a player of his quality will not be easy. Atalanta could demand a premium for him, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to break the bank.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to invest in a goalscoring midfielder who will add creativity and drive to the side as well. The 26-year-old certainly fits the profile and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a reasonable fee for him.

The Dutch international is at the peak of his powers and he will want to compete at the highest level. Liverpool could be the ideal next step in his career. Furthermore, the opportunity to reunite with his international teammates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo could be an added incentive when it comes to a potential move to Liverpool.