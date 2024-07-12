Arsenal reach agreement with Lazio for 24-year-old defender

Lazio are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have reached a verbal agreement with the Italian club for a deal worth £7.5 million (€9 million).

Set to draw a line under his three years with the club, Tavares, 24, who has featured in less than 30 in all competitions, will be glad of the new challenge having been less than a fringe player since joining from Benfica.

Enduring back-to-back loans with Marseille and Nottingham Forest, the 24-year-old has failed to convince Mikel Arteta he has a part to play in the Gunners’ first-team.

Nuno Tavares in action for Arsenal.

Consequently, with the full-back now entering into the final 12 months of his contract, Arsenal have been forced to offload him to avoid losing him for free next summer.

And agreeing to a deal just shy of £8 million, Arteta will be delighted with the club’s business with the player likely to embrace the challenge of playing in a new country and league.

