Aston Villa offering Alex Moreno plus £15 million in swap-deal for striker

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting a deal to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy.

According to recent reports, Unai Emery is hopeful he can beat the likes of Manchester City to the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Likened to the likes of Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, Kilicsoy is already expected to develop into one of Europe’s top attackers.

And although the talented teenager has four years left on his contract, there is real optimism a deal can be agreed this summer and in time for the new 2024-25 season.

Looking to tempt Besiktas into selling the hot prospect, Villa are rumoured to have offered the Turkish giants full-back Alex Moreno plus a fee of £15 million.

Moreno has been a candidate to leave Villa Park for quite some time, although there are suggestions both he and Lucas Digne could depart, with Emery far from stacked in the left-back position, it seems sensible that one will stay, and the likeliest at this stage appears to Digne.

As for Kilicsoy — since being promoted to Besiktas’ senior first-team last year, the young Turkish striker has scored 12 goals and registered three assists in 39 games in all competitions.