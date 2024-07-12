Aston Villa offering Alex Moreno plus £15 million in swap-deal for striker

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting a deal to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy.

According to recent reports, Unai Emery is hopeful he can beat the likes of Manchester City to the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Likened to the likes of Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, Kilicsoy is already expected to develop into one of Europe’s top attackers.

More Stories / Latest News
La Liga outfit agree deal with Arsenal for 24-year-old technically-gifted player
Arsenal expected to sign £42m-rated star soon, talks quite advanced
West Ham offered real hope in chase for 26-year-old Man United ace

And although the talented teenager has four years left on his contract, there is real optimism a deal can be agreed this summer and in time for the new 2024-25 season.

Looking to tempt Besiktas into selling the hot prospect, Villa are rumoured to have offered the Turkish giants full-back Alex Moreno plus a fee of £15 million.

Moreno has been a candidate to leave Villa Park for quite some time, although there are suggestions both he and Lucas Digne could depart, with Emery far from stacked in the left-back position, it seems sensible that one will stay, and the likeliest at this stage appears to Digne.

As for Kilicsoy — since being promoted to Besiktas’ senior first-team last year, the young Turkish striker has scored 12 goals and registered three assists in 39 games in all competitions.

More Stories Alex Moreno Semih Kilicsoy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.