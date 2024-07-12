Aston Villa agree personal terms to sign English defender

Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer.

The club have decided to back manager Unai Emery this summer by allowing him the opportunity to bring new players at the club to improve the level of the squad.

The Midlands club qualified for the Champions League and for that, they will need new additions to the squad to tackle the issue of playing more games next season.

Aston Villa have not always gone for the big names in the transfer market. They have often identified local young talent and developed them after bringing them to Villa Park.

They could be on the verge of making another such deal soon.

According to The Secret Scout, Villa are closing in on highly rated 16-year-old centre back Leon Routh from Luton Town.

The player has already agreed terms for a move this summer with only the fee left to be decided.

As they look to the future, the Villans are excited to add Routh as their fourth academy signing of the summer.

Earlier in the window, Omar Khedr joined from Zed FC for approximately £2 million, Ethan Amundsen-Day arrived from Copenhagen, and Max Jenner was poached from nearby rivals West Bromwich Albion.

It shows the club’s intention to strengthen the team on all levels. Under the guidance of Emery, Villa are heading in the right direction.