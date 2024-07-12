Exclusive: Barcelona leading the race for €58m-rated ace that Arsenal love

One of the biggest transfers of the summer is likely to involve Athletic Club’s lightning-quick winger, Nico Williams, with Barcelona understood to be leading the race for his signature at present.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation surrounding the 21-year-old, the Catalan giants have held talks with the player.

Barcelona have apparently stated that they could give Williams the playing time that he desires, and Nico was supposedly impressed with this.

As a result, it’s understood that he has verbally accepted their offer of a five-year contract.

Barcelona will hold talks with Athletic Club now regarding the payment of the player’s €58m release clause, and CaughtOffside sources believe that Barca want to complete the transfer as soon as possible after the European Championship – where Williams has been one of the standout players.

That will disappoint Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have all been linked with the player recently and who are financially able to pay the asking price.

Given that it seems that Williams’ preference is to move to Barcelona, the Premier league clubs are not now considering a move for his services.

That could change if talks between Barca and Athletic are not completed successfully.

In that eventuality, Williams would have his pick of clubs in the English top-flight, and it would be on each of them to convince the player and his agent of their project, and how Williams would fit into that.

Until then, all they can do is wait and see, whilst Barcelona clearly have the bit between their teeth on this one as they seemingly want to ensure that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams star for both club and country from next season.