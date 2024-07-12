Barcelona old boy’s return likely to be clarified soon says Romano

Ahead of the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, Barcelona are believed to be working hard behind the scenes to close certain deals.

After a season in which eternal rivals Real Madrid waltzed to the Spanish top-flight title and won yet another Champions League, the need to give Barca’s fan base something to cheer about is obvious.

Next week will also see Kylian Mbappe unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu, as if to emphasise Los Blancos’ recent superiority over the Catalan giants.

Hansi Flick has been installed as new first-team coach after legendary midfielder, Xavi Hernandez, was unceremoniously dumped by president, Joan Laporta, at the end of last season.

The German has a chance to resurrect his own career after what can only be described as an underwhelming time with the national team.

In order for Flick to be a success at Barca, he needs to choose his backroom staff wisely, and the news that Thiago Alcantara could be returning to the club to be part of the backroom team will surely be warmly welcomed.

“I can confirm that there are discussions between Thiago Alcantara and Hansi Flick personally over Thiago’s potential appointment to help Flick at Barcelona as part of his staff,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Those discussions are still ongoing,

“Thiago is tempted and Flick really considers him as a fantastic factor to help. Final outcome will be clear soon.”

The pair have worked together before of course, albeit as player and coach at Bayern Munich.

Thiago would likely be a conduit between Flick and his players, and as someone who is acutely aware of the demands placed upon you when playing for Barca, his appointment could be a masterstroke.