Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has torn into the United States and CONMEBOL for their disastrous organisation of the Copa America.

The Copa America is taking place in America with the final between Argentina and Colombia taking place on Sunday night.

Uruguay, who lost their semi final against Colombia have a third placed match against Canada on Saturday night, but Bielsa is not happy with the tournament’s organisation.

Bielsa not happy with Copa America organisation

Following their semi final defeat Uruguay players were involved in ugly scenes as they clashed with Colombia fans in the stands after altercations had broken out in an area where players’ families and children were.

Speaking ahead of the game against Canada, Bielsa has made it clear he’s not happy with the organisation of the tournament saying it’s been unprofessional before hitting out at the condition of the pitches and the security.

Wow, Marcelo Bielsa absolutely trashing USA and CONMEBOL on their disastrous organization for Copa America about stadiums and other things, insane. "…They told Scaloni: ‘You spoke once, don’t speak again.’ The players, same. Everyone threatened.” pic.twitter.com/jIp3XXn0va — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 12, 2024

“All of the lies that they’ve told,” Bielsa told his pre-match press conference.

“They do press conferences and say ‘no, the fields are perfect, the training pitches are perfect.’

“I have all the photos that show that these are all lies.

“This is a plague of liars. Now, I’ve already said everything I promised (organizers and the federation) I wouldn’t say. These are all punishments coming.

“These are all errors that were known beforehand.

“The North Americans don’t say ‘you’re going to get a perfect pitch.’ They tell you ‘we’ll give you a field installed three days ago, or (x) amount of days ago,’ the training pitches were a disaster.

“They do a press conference and say it’s an optical illusion. Vinicius (Junior) can’t see. That (Lionel) Scaloni shouldn’t talk. That the training pitches are all perfect when we all have a collection of the (bad pitches).”

It remains to be seen what punishment Bielsa will face for his outburst which won’t have gone down well with tournament organisers, but one thing that is great about Bielsa and why so many people like him is because he’s refreshing and says it how it is.