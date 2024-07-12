Chelsea have rejected an offer from Saudi side Al-Ittihad for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Arrizabalaga spent last season on loan at Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he made 20 appearances in all competitions and won La Liga and the Champions League.

The 29-year-old has returned to Chelsea this summer with just one year remaining on his contract, with the Blues eager to find a new home for the Spaniard.

Ornstein has reported that Chelsea have turned down an initial offer from the Saudi side, but talks are continuing with Al-Ittihad and other interested parties.

It had previously been reported that Real Madrid could still be an option for Arrizabalaga, with Andriy Lunin’s contract renewal still not sorted.

The Daily Mail have reported that the goalkeeper has returned to pre-season training with Chelsea, but he’s training away from the first team as the club try and sort out a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world back in 2018 when they signed him for £71.6m from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

The Spain international has made 163 appearances for the west London club, and has won the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues.

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic last summer, and reports have indicated new boss Enzo Maresca will start with the former Brighton man as his number one next season.

Petrovic impressed last season when he came into the side for the injured Sanchez and kept his place even when the Spaniard returned to fitness.

Chelsea have been busy this summer and have made six signings already, with Renato Veiga completing his €14m move from FC Basel on Friday.

It’s a big season for Chelsea as they need to get back into the Champions League having missed out for the last two seasons.