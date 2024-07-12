Chelsea interested in signing prolific attacker who is available in a cut-price deal

Chelsea have gone through some big changes this summer that started with the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino after just one season at the club.

The Blues finished sixth last season and disappointed with their performances in all the competitions.

They faced a number of issues including troubles in attack and the defense, which they are now keen to address in the transfer market.

New manager Enzo Maresca has arrived at the club with a proper philosophy of possession football.

The Blues have already made moves in the market by signing defender Tosin Adarabioyo, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman and Spanish striker Marc Guiu.

They are now looking to sign a prominent attacker who can lead their attack next season and help them in solving the goal scoring issues they faced last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on their interest in Lille striker Jonathan David, who is available in a bargain deal this summer.

He told GiveMeSport:

“For Jonathan David, there is interest from several clubs in England and in Italy. At the moment, there is still nothing advanced but Jonathan David will be one of the opportunities, because he’s out of contract next summer at Lille, and not extending his contract.

“For sure, many clubs have asked for conditions of the deal, and I think from what I’m told, that something around €20-25million (£16.8m-£21m) could be enough to land the player.

“So there could be an opportunity. At the moment, Chelsea have not presented any proposal from what I’m told, so it’s still early or all quiet around Chelsea and Jonathan David – apart from the interest they can have for the opportunity. For David at the moment, it’s not a proper negotiation.”

The Blues face competition from other Premier League clubs for the signature of the Canadian international striker.

Chelsea can sign David in a bargain deal

The French club have decided to sell him this summer as he has entered the final year of his contract at the club and as things stand, signing a new contract is not in the picture.

Chelsea currently have the options of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku at the club in the attacking position.

David can add more quality and depth to their squad and provide that ruthless finishing that they are missing upfront.