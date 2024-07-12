Crystal Palace ‘optimistic’ over possibility of keeping Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace are reportedly doing everything in their power to keep hold of Eberechi Eze amid strong transfer interest from rival Premier League clubs.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Eagles want to prevent the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from luring Eze away from Selhurst Park.

Currently away with England preparing for Sunday’s blockbuster EUROs final against Spain, Eze, 26, is hoping to cap off another brilliant season with the ultimate prize.

Crystal Palace hoping to keep Eberechi Eze

And while the 26-year-old’s stock continues to rise Palace are understandably fearful the attacking midfielder could become the subject of a transfer tug-of-war.

However, it has since been reported that Oliver Glasner is ‘determined to keep’ the London-born attacker with “optimism high” about the new season ahead — especially after the club recently lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Eze has three years left on his contract.

Defender Marc Guehi is also strongly linked with leaving the Eagles.

The centre-back, like his teammate, is also enjoying a successful EUROs campaign. However, in line with their newfound ambition, Palace are hopeful they can retain both star players for at least one more season — news that could serve as a bitter blow to United and Spurs’ summer plans.