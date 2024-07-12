Dani Olmo gives blunt response when asked if he ‘fears’ England, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham

Dani Olmo has insisted he is ‘not afraid’ of England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

The two midfielders will lock horns in Berlin on Sunday as Spain and England contest the Euro 2024 final.

Although he hasn’t shown his best form, Bellingham has been instrumental in helping the Three Lions reach their second consecutive European Championship final, scoring the winner in their opening match against Serbia before a remarkable overhead-kick equaliser in the dying minutes of their last 16 tie against Slovakia.

Olmo has been even more impressive, however, notching three goals and two assists despite featuring in just 31 minutes of Spain’s opening two matches.

The RB Leipzig man has scored in each of La Roja’s knockout matches so far as they’ve made it past Georgia, Germany and France, while his two assists see him sit above the likes of Cody Gakpo, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Olmo insists he doesn’t ‘fear’ Bellingham

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown, Olmo was asked on Cadena SER’s ‘El Larguero’ show if there is any fear among the Spanish ranks about Bellingham, who was arguably Real Madrid’s best player as he helped Los Blancos win the La Liga and Champions League double during his first season at the club.

But Olmo insists he and his teammates have nothing to fear.

“I’m not afraid,” he said (via talkSPORT).

“Bellingham is a reference point there, football is played through his boots. He is always in the thick of things.

“He is a player to be taken into account, but I don’t fear anyone.”