David Moyes explains unique Euro 2024 role alongside former Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd managers

David Moyes has outlined his role as a ‘technical observer’ for Uefa at this summer’s European Championships.

The Scottish tactician left his role as West Ham United manager at the end of last season, helping the club end its 43-year wait for a major trophy by winning the 2023 Europa Conference League.

But Moyes hasn’t been short of things to keep him busy, taking up a role for Uefa overseeing tactical trends at Euro 2024 in order to help improve football at the grassroots level.

“I am part of a group of 12 Uefa observers, external who are going to games in Germany and talking about what we’ve seen,” Moyes explained in his column for BBC Sport.

“We look at a lot of analytical data and also explore any general tactical trends – so, if there is anything new going on, or anything which isn’t happening any more that has done in the past.

“The idea is to try to see where the future of football is heading, and what should be fed back to younger coaches at all levels of the game down to the grassroots.

“Those are the places where people need to see what changes are coming, so they can try to implement it into their ideas as well.”

David Moyes joins forces with former Man Utd and Liverpool managers

Uefa’s group of observers reads like a who’s who of former managers, with Moyes joined by the likes of ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former Chelsea manager Avram Grant, and Fabio Capello — who was in charge of England between 2007 and 2012.

Completing the line-up are Ioan Lupescu (current Dinamo Bucharest head of youth development), Michael O’Neill (current Northern Ireland manager), Aljoša Asanović (former Derby County midfielder and recent Zambia national team boss), Packie Bonner (former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper), Frank de Boer (former Inter, Ajax, Crystal Palace and Netherlands manager), Aitor Karanka (former Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham boss) and Jean-Francois Domergue (Euro 84 winner with France).

Moyes added: “I have been to a few games with Rafa and ex-Romania midfielder Ioan Lupescu, and have travelled around with former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner too, feeding back what we’ve seen to try to build a picture of what Euro 2024 has been about.

“On the tactical side, there is nothing really new that has stuck out as being different or surprising, but some of the smaller details have been interesting.”