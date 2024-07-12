Declan Rice on how he’ll celebrate if England win Euro 2024

Declan Rice has revealed he’ll celebrate by having a ‘proper beer’ if England win Euro 2024.

Despite not showing their best form and coming under regular fire for their performances so far, the Three Lions have gone all the way to their second consecutive Euros final, beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday — their best performance this summer so far.

Awaiting England in Berlin on Sunday is a Spain side widely regarded as the most impressive at Euro 2024.

Indeed, La Roja have posted tournament highs so far for goals scored (13), expected goals (11.06), shots on target (38) and chances created (96). What’s more, Luis de la Fuente’s men have already made it past a host of major nations to reach their third European Championship final in five editions, beating Croatia, Italy, Germany and France — as well as Albania and Georiga — to maintain a perfect record.

However, this is an England team that has grown into the tournament and look hellbent on going one better than their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, with late goals, comebacks and penalty shootouts almost giving the feel that their name is on the trophy.

Declan Rice reveals Euro 2024 celebration plans

Of course, nobody wants to speak too soon, but Rice has already been quizzed on how he’ll celebrate should England overcome Spain to secure their first major international title since the 1966 World Cup.

The Arsenal midfielder has revealed he plans to begrudgingly drink his first ‘proper beer’ if Sunday proves to be a victorious day for England.

Rice said (via talkSPORT): “I remember saying that (before the last final).

“Since then, I’ve had a beer, but I had it with a bit of lemonade! If we win, I’ll have a proper beer.

“I’ll probably have to hold my nose, as I hate the smell!”