Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are negotiating over Dele Alli’s future as the Blues continue helping him recover from his injury.

When the 2023–24 season came to a conclusion, the former England international’s prior contract on Merseyside ended.

The 28-year-old was once thought to be one of the Premier League’s top players, but problems off the pitch and injuries severely hampered his development.

In order to recover from the groin injury that kept him out of action the previous season, the 28-year-old has been offered Everton’s support and is currently training at Finch Farm.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton and Spurs are in talks to amend the initial conditions of the contract.

Dele could have the opportunity to prove himself in the preseason if he is successful.

Dele has been working hard in the off-season, attending training camps in Portugal and London before arriving at Finch Farm just as Everton’s pre-season was about to begin.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has expressed his admiration for Dele both as a professional and as a person, and the former Spurs player has made it clear he wants to return to his best.

Dele Alli could get another chance at Everton

Dele is permitted to train with the Premier League team while his recuperation continues, and it’s possible that a new deal could be secured.

His career has been severely affected by events on and off the pitch when it looked like at one stage he would be one of the best players in world football.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of a football player can be seen in this case but the player is determined to make a comeback and prove himself at the top level again.