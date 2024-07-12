Crystal Palace man says Euro 2024 run with England the ‘best moment of his career’ despite not playing

Dean Henderson has told Ollie Watkins that his late winner against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals was the ‘best moment of his career’.

Watkins came on from the bench and netted in the 91st minute to complete a 2-1 comeback victory for the Three Lions, who booked their place in a second consecutive European Championship final in the process.

The late goal sparked wild celebrations inside Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, with England’s substitutes flooding onto the field to get involved.

One of those substitutes was goalkeeper Henderson and despite not featuring in a single minute at the tournament, Watkins has revealed the Crystal Palace goalkeeper told him it was the ‘best moment of his career’.

“Dean Henderson said it’s the best moment of his career and he wasn’t even playing,” Watkins told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“We work so hard, day in and day out, across the season. We’re all here on merit, we’re regular starters for our club teams. It’s hard to adapt to being a substitute but everyone’s together. It [England’s run to the final] has brought the group together.”

Watkins admits Spain have been Euro 2024’s ‘best team so far’

England arrived at Euro 2024 as one of the pre-tournament favourites but their performances in Germany mean they head into Sunday’s final against Spain as the underdogs.

La Roja, meanwhile, have been most people’s pick as the best team of the summer, already beating the likes of Croatia, Italy, Germany and France — as well as Georgia and Albania — to reach this stage. What’s more, Luis de la Fuente’s men have posted tournament highs so far for goals scored (13), expected goals (11.06), shots on target (38) and chances created (96).

Even Watkins has admitted Spain represent an enormous challenge for England in Berlin on Sunday.

“I feel like we are very strong, Spain have had some tough games and had to come through a harder journey than us,” he said. “[Beating] the so-called bigger teams. I see what the boss is saying, I think they’ve been the best team in the tournament so far.”