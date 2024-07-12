£100m Englishman won’t be playing for Newcastle next season

Newcastle United have been given a concerning update about one of their top transfer targets this summer.

The Magpies are looking for new players in the transfer market this summer having already signed Llyod Kelly as a free agent.

Eddie Howe’s team suffered an injury crisis last season that affected their season and they missed out on qualification to Europe because of that.

The Magpies hierarchy wants a new right-winger at the club as well as another defender.

Right-wing position is their priority this summer with Howe looking to sign a player who can form a solid partnership with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in attack.

They have been linked with a move for West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, however, it would not be easy for them to sign him this summer.

HITC Football insider Graeme Bailey told Geordie Boot Boys:

“Bowen to Newcastle is an absolute non-starter,” he said.

“Tottenham have asked about Bowen and were told that he is absolutely not for sale. It would be well over £100million if they did try and come in for him. And if Tottenham can’t get him, then Newcastle can’t get him either.

“I’m told there’s very little interest from Bowen in a move to Newcastle. He’s got a lot of ties in London, while the money he is on at West Ham is comparable to what Bruno Guimaraes earns at Newcastle.

“The player is not pushing for a move, and West Ham do not want to sell him. Obviously every player has a price, but you would have to be a top four team to be able to pay it.

“He would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle – he would fit in wonderfully well. But he will not be playing for Newcastle United next season.”

It looks highly unlikely now to see Bowen playing for Newcastle United next season.

He would be the ideal signing for them and he is someone who would have taken their attack to the next level, adding his creativity and goal scoring ability to the team.

The Magpies would have to look at other options to strengthen their right-wing position.