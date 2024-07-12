Englishman set to join Newcastle at Paul Mitchell’s request

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Newcastle United are putting the building blocks in place to ensure they can improve on their showing in 2023/24.

Having to negotiate a Champions League campaign on top of their domestic commitments last season took its toll, with a number of first-team players out injured and some for long periods.

Newcastle set to land Paul Mitchell’s former Monaco colleague

The summer has given Eddie Howe and his backroom staff the chance to do a hard reset, which has also included the loss of sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

Far from wallowing in their own self pity at losing a man who was seemingly as important to the Magpies as Howe, the club quickly brought in Paul Mitchell, and he is believed to have requested the hire of James Bunce, according to Daily Mail journalist and Newcastle insider, Craig Hope.

? Exclusive: James Bunce (ex Monaco performance director) will be joining new sporting director Paul Mitchell at NUFC as restructuring of hierarchy continues. It’s likely his role will be director of performance. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 11, 2024

Bunce worked with Mitchell whilst the pair were at Ligue Un side, AS Monaco, and Bunce’s hire will surely only serve to strengthen Newcastle as the club move forward.