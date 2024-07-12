FA decision on Gareth Southgate will have lasting implications for Eddie Howe

Gareth Southgate is continuing to create history with the England national team, and a recent decision from the Football Association could turn Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe’s world upside down.

It was generally expected that however well England did at Euro 2024, Southgate would leave his post as manager of the Three Lions.

Southgate to continue as England manager?

After a poor start in their group, Southgate has somehow managed to steer his group of players into their second successive European Championship final, and their first ever on foreign soil.

Though England have still not got over the line in terms of landing their first silverware since 1966, Southgate’s influence is obvious.

It’s perhaps with that in mind why they want to keep him on in the position.

???????? FA insist on Gareth Southgate to stay, they want him to be England's manager regardless of the outcome in the Euros final vs Spain. Internal talks already took place to confirm total confidence in Southgate. pic.twitter.com/71ihPQX8Jw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that regardless of whether they lose to Spain in Sunday’s showpiece or not, the FA want Southgate to continue to lead the national team.

Howe might well have been considered as Southgate’s replacement given the way in which he understands the game and how his teams play football, however, that appears unlikely to happen now.