This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Calm situation for sought-after Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has been excellent for England during the Euros and many clubs have been scouting him this season, but at the moment nothing is concrete yet.

For example, around March Liverpool asked about his situation but didn’t follow up with proposals or negotiations.

I can guarantee that as of today, it remains a calm situation to be discussed later in the window.

Nothing decided yet for Virgil van Dijk

There’s nothing at all in Virgil van Dijk’s answer on his future, he was just being honest in a post-match interview after an intense game by saying that he will discuss his future after the holidays.

He has not discussed or decided anything now, he was only focused on the Euros, and this is the situation as of today.

Conversations ongoing for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo’s release clause is now valid until July 20.

I’m not aware of contacts with Chelsea at the moment despite links, but let’s see with other clubs.

His agents are having conversations but there’s still nothing close or imminent as of now… and nothing before next week.

Olmo has no preference, just waiting to see which proposals will arrive.

Cucurella is happy at Chelsea… but will consider his options

I don’t think that it was a big statement that Marc Cucurella’s agent made recently, he simply confirmed that Cucurella wants to stay at Chelsea and he’s happy at the club.

But, in case the club decide to sell him, Cucurella would consider his options.

It’s really quiet now, there are no talks, though clubs appeared at the end of the summer one year ago for example.

Chelsea are happy with Cucurella but with big proposals, everything could be open for Cucurella or… Ben Chilwell.

Thiago’s return to Barcelona will be clarified shortly

I can confirm that there are discussions between Thiago Alcântara and Hansi Flick personally over Thiago’s potential appointment to help Flick at Barcelona as part of his staff.

Those discussions are still ongoing,

Thiago is tempted and Flick really considers him as a fantastic factor to help. Final outcome will be clear soon.

Juve want Todibo but it’s not going to be easy

I t’s true that Jean-Clair Todibo is interested in the Juventus project yes, but OGC Nice want around €45m and Juve have only discussed a loan with buy clause.

That’s not something easy for Nice to accept at this stage.

Nice rejected €35m from West Ham, but for Juventus to sign him it will also depend on outgoings like Hujisen, who could leave the club.

Zirkzee ‘Here we go’ to Man United, de Ligt soon

Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to Manchester United is a ‘here we go!’

An important and exclusive detail on this story is that my understanding is that Manchester United won’t pay the release clause for Joshua Zirkzee.

So what’s the agreement? Instead of paying €40m to Bologna in one solution, Manchester United have agreed on paying slightly above the release clause, but with better payment terms.

The fee will be paid over three years and the player has already agreed a five-year deal, with the option for another season.

It’s the first signing of the summer for Manchester United, and the first signing of the new era with INEOS.

Medical tests are expected before the holidays and then the deal will be officially done.

A really important update on a really important story, guys.

It’s also important to tell you something else on Manchester United. They are advancing in negotiations with Bayern for Matthijs de Ligt.

The expectation from Manchester United after Joshua Zirkzee is to get the Matthijs de Ligt deal done. The player has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, he only wanted to negotiate with Manchester United, so no negotiations ongoing with any other club.

The contract is already agreed until 2029, and the salary is ready, but the club to club agreement is still needed.

Marseille working hard to land Mason Greenwood

Olympique Marseille are insisting on making the Mason Greenwood deal happen. Lazio are waiting to see what happens and of course, if the deal collapses with Marseille, Lazio will still be there.

But Marseille remain confident. They have an agreement with Manchester United, €30m with add-ons included, and they are working to reach an agreement with the player.

So, despite the comments in the recent days about Mason Greenwood, the point remains very clear. Marseille want to sign the player on a permanent deal.