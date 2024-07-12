Jury is still out on Vincent Kompany says German football expert

Vincent Kompany has a huge job on his hands at Bayern Munich, not least because he wasn’t the club’s first choice to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Last season ended up being a painful one for the Bavarians.

Knocked out of the German cup by lowly Saarbrucken, beaten at the death in the Champions League by Real Madrid and well off the pace in the Bundesliga, the club need a hard reset.

There are huge question marks as to whether Kompany is the best man to provide it, however.

Vincent Kompany has it all to prove at Bayern Munich

“I think it’s good to bring in a new new coach with new ideas and yes, of course, the Pep philosophy. Pep is still a hero at Bayern and Kompany learned so much from him. Bayern called Pep and wanted to hear what he thought about Kompany and he said “do it, he’s good, he’s great, he will do the job perfectly,”” German football expert, Christian Falk, said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“But if you ask five coaches before you finally bring a coach in, and particularly one who was relegated from the Premier League, this can be a problem because you have a dressing room with players who are very, very successful.

“I heard Kompany’s very self confident when he talks to the bosses so I hope he will be the same when he’s in the dressing room.

“Karl Heinz Rummenigge, who was the former CEO, who is part of the supervisory board and whose word still means so much at the club, already said that Kompany will find things very difficult and won’t be given time if he loses some of the opening matches, so the manager is already under the greatest pressure.

“There’s always friendly fire at Bayern Munich though. Their nickname in Germany is FC Hollywood, but Bayern are always at their best when there is a lot of fire at the club because it gives them energy and life.”

It’s clear that the Belgian has it all to do, but the fact that he’s willing to take on the responsibility says an awful lot about the man.

You don’t become the captain of Man City under Pep Guardiola if you don’t have something about you.

Arguably, it’s Pep’s testimonial to his former bosses that would’ve helped secure the position for Kompany, but now he has to push all of the noise to one side and show that he’s up to the job.