Juventus are not happy with West Ham after they made an offer of £25m for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo according to reports.

The Hammers under new manager Julen Lopetegui are looking to strengthen a squad which finished ninth last season, as they aim to qualify for European football.

West Ham have so far signed Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman from Wolves and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United, but will need more if they are to achieve their goals next season.

Juventus unhappy with West Ham

The Hammers have prioritised defensive reinforcements this window, and despite signing Kilman for £40m they are still in the market for another centre back.

Angelo Ogbonna has left the club whilst there are still question marks surrounding the futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

French centre half Todibo has been identified as another target and the London Stadium outfit had an opening offer of £25m rejected by Nice for the 24-year-old.

Italian giants Juventus are also interested, whilst Manchester United are no longer in the race for the France international.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport the Serie A club aren’t happy with their Premier League counterparts as they feel West Ham’s offer has driven Todibo’s asking price up.

Juventus have reportedly made an offer of just £17m with Nice believed to value Todibo at around £34m.

The Serie A side have also been linked with a move for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori who would like to join the club, but Juventus and Bologna are yet to reach an agreement, and the Italy international is said to be close to a move to Arsenal.

West Ham are also in the market for attacking reinforcements and are looking to bring in a centre forward who is a regular source of goals.

It appears no major inroads have been made into signing a new striker but the club have been linked with Alexander Sorloth and Youssef En-Nesyri.