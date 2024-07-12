Leeds playmaker agrees personal terms to leave club in £10 million deal

Stade Rennes are reportedly closing in on signing Glen Kamara from Leeds United.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMTalk, who claims the 28-year-old is set for a new challenge after just one season at Elland Road.

Rumoured to have already agreed to personal terms with the Ligue 1 club, Kamara, subject to a £10 million offer, is looking increasingly likely to leave Yorkshire ahead of the new 2024-25 season.

Since joining from Rangers just over 12 months ago, the Finland international, who has three years left on his contract, has directly contributed to four goals in 42 games in all competitions. The midfielder started in 33 Championship games last season but failed to help the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.