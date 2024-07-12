Leicester City, the recently promoted Premier League team, may end up signing Matias Soule from Juventus, who had a fantastic loan season at Frosinone last year.

This summer, Leicester has already had one €25 million bid for his services rejected.

But according to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], the Foxes are doing every thing they can to buy the player and they’re prepared to make a €30 million offer with €5 million in add-ons to force Juventus into selling him.

It just so happens that the Argentine has played 37 games with City’s most recent signing, defender Caleb Okoli, with whom he spent last season on loan at Frosinone.

While Soule’s impressive season in Serie A has caught the attention of multiple sides across the continent, Juventus may listen to offers, but this would seem to be against the wishes of new manager Thiago Motta, who sees Soule as a potential first-team starter in his rebuilding of the Old Lady.

Leicester are busy in their own rebuild this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Leicester City have had a troubled summer

Following their promotion to the top flight of English football, they lost their manager Enzo Maresca, who has joined Chelsea this summer.

Not only that, their midfield star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has followed the manager to Stamford Bridge, making life more difficult for the Foxes.

They can start their rebuild this summer by signing the Juventus player who has attracted the attention of several clubs in England.