Liverpool have concrete interest in signing £60million Premier League player

Liverpool’s transfer business is yet to start this summer with the club currently identifying their targets in the market.

New manager Arne Slot has arrived with great expectation having had success in Holland, particularly in terms of recruiting players.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League last season and they are keen to address issues in their squad this summer so that they can challenge Manchester City for the biggest honours again next season.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have shown ‘concrete interest’ in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Palace star is currently away on international duty with England but he has spent most of his time on the bench for the Three Lions at the European Championship.

However, he can still have a memorable summer if Gareth Southgate’s men manage to win the Euros by beating Spain in the final.

Eze’s performance last season, particularly under manager Oliver Glasner, were outstanding and have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs.

Along with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are also keeping an eye on the player with the Gunners having already contacted his agent.

The Reds have been linked with Anthony Gordon, Nico Williams, Johan Bakayoko and now Eze, which shows they are currently looking for a left-side attacking option in the market.

Eze is a top target for the Merseyside club as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz, who has recently been linked to a transfer to Barcelona.

Liverpool have edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Eze

With 31 games in all competitions, 11 goals, and six assists, Eze was perhaps Palace’s best player last season.

The player is currently leaning towards a move to Anfield over moving to Arsenal as he feels the Reds can provide him a place in the starting line up whereas that is something not guaranteed at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool will need to pay a hefty price to sign Eze since his current deal reportedly contains a £60 million release clause (via Daily Mail).