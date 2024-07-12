Liverpool make contact to sign 25-year-old La Liga star

Liverpool are interested in signing the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, Liverpool have already made contact regarding a summer move and it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was a key player for Real Madrid last season and he stepped up in the absence of Thibaut Courtois. However, the Belgian will return from his injury next season and Lunin is unlikely to be a regular starter for Real Madrid.

Lunin needs to move on in search of regular playing time and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting.

Liverpool are keen on securing his services, but they might not be able to provide him with a regular starting spot either. The Reds already have Alisson Becker at their disposal, and the Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The Ukrainian international will struggle to hold down a regular starting spot ahead of him. If Liverpool cannot provide him with game-time assurances, a move to Anfield would not make sense for him.

Liverpool could use Andriy Lunin

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Liverpool are yet to submit a concrete proposal to sign the player.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are hoping to keep him at the club for as long as possible and they have already offered him a contract renewal. It remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal with Los Blancos.

Liverpool are probably eyeing up a move for him as the backup goalkeeper next season. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to leave the club in search of regular playing time and Adrian has already parted ways. Liverpool need a solid backup option and Lunin certainly fits the profile.