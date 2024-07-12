Man City striker edging closer to exit after completing medical at Premier League club

Within the next 24 hours, Ipswich Town are anticipated to finalise the signing of Manchester City striker Liam Delap, according Sky Sports News.

Delap spent ten years with Derby County before being polished by the City academy.

He is the son of former Premier League long-throw specialist Rory Delap.

Following a few first-team outings in 2020 and 2022, the 21-year-old played in the Championship on loan at Stoke City, Preston North End, and Hull City.

Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich manager, presented a strong argument to Delap to persuade him to move to Portman Road.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed the update on his X account.

As per the reporter, the medical is already done with only some formalities left to complete the transfer.

In the upcoming season, Delap will now want to rise to the challenge of playing Premier League football with Ipswich.

Liam Delap is heading closer to Man City exit.
The striker, who scored eight goals in 31 Championship games for Hull last season, is a declaration of intent for Ipswich as they make their return to the Premier League after 22 years.

Delap needed a move away from Man City

A move away from the Etihad Stadium is the logical move for Delap’s career that has failed to progress after showing early promise.

There is no chance for the player to make a place for himself in the starting XI with the presence of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the club.

Delap was far down the pecking order at Man City and stopped getting opportunities to play for the first team.

He needed a move like this to play first team football and that at the highest level.

