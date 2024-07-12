Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

According to a report from TeamTalk, the Red Devils are currently leading the chase to sign the 24-year-old left back and they will face competition from Arsenal and Wolves.

Manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep the Turkish defender at the club, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Fenerbahce to sell the player with a lucrative proposal.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need more quality and depth in the full-back department and Kadioglu would be a useful acquisition for them.

Kadioglu would help Manchester United at both ends of the pitch. The defender contributed towards three goals and five assists last season and he will help the Red Devils improve going forward.

Ferdi Kadioglu might fancy Man United or Arsenal move

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite attractive for the defender and he will look to test himself in the Premier League. It would be an exciting opportunity at this stage of his career. The Turkish defender is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to bring in a left back as well and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester United to his signature. Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney are expected to be moved on and Arsenal need more depth in the left back department. They will be able to offer the player Champions League football next season and they might feel that it could give them an edge in the transfer race.

Manchester United and Arsenal have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Meanwhile, the report states that Manchester United have already set up a meeting with the left back’s representatives in the coming days in order to discuss a potential move. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.