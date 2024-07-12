Man United have clear path to sign Euro 2024 star over Man City and Chelsea

Manchester United have received a positive update in their pursuit of RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

The midfielder has been a standout player for Spain at Euro 2024.

In his team’s flawless journey to the last two in Germany, he has netted in all three of their knockout games.

On Tuesday, he scored the game-winning goal against France in the semi-final.

The three goals scored by the RB Leipzig player in La Roja’s knockout rounds have attracted the attention of several elite teams, including Man United, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester City have ruled out a move for the Spanish star while Chelsea as well are not considering a bid for the in-form midfielder.

Understand Manchester City have ruled out a move for Dani Olmo, despite reports. Chelsea also not considering a bid. Olmo’s €60m release clause now expires on July 20 (as @FabrizioRomano called). Barcelona have already discussed bringing Olmo back. They held direct talks with… pic.twitter.com/jaPaYg24g9 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 11, 2024

This has cleared the path for Man United to make a move for him and bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who want to sign the player this summer.

Spanish giants Barca have indulged in talks with the German club over signing Olmo this summer but their priority signing is still Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

That gives Man United the opportunity to make a move for the player and make him a part of their new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford.

Man United can provide Olmo the new adventure he wants

Olmo has hinted at a possible departure from the Red Bull Arena after three and a half years in quest of a new challenge overseas.

He prefers to play as a No. 10, behind the striker but his versatility to play on both the flanks as well will be a huge asset for any team who signs him.

After moving from Dinamo Zagreb to RB Leipzig in 2020, Olmo, now 26 years old, has made 148 appearances for the Bundesliga team and scored 29 goals.

His creativity and inventive nature is something that can help Man United in the final third where they have often struggled for ideas.