Man United progressing to complete another signing after agreeing Joshua Zirkzee deal

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

A striker was needed at Old Trafford this summer after the departure of Anthony Martial following the expiry of his contract.

The Red Devils are working on a number of deals at the same time as new Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has backed the club to bring fresh faces to the club and improve the quality of the squad.

The first signing of the INEOS era is already done as Zirkzee’s transfer to Man United has received the ‘Here we go’ treatment from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, here we go! Man United will NOT trigger the clause but pay slightly above €40m with better payment terms, in three years. Zirkzee signs until June 2029 with option for further season. First signing of INEOS new era. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/clTwvvgTC8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2024

He has more good news for Man United after revealing that the deal to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich is progressing well.

The Dutch defender is desperate to join Man United and work with his former manager who helped him in his growth during their time at Ajax together.

The defender is keen on a move to Old Trafford as he feels the Red Devils can provide him an opportunity to play regular football, which he has not managed at the Bundesliga giants.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“The De Ligt negotiation is progressing between Manchester United and Bayern. Bayern understand that the player wants something different. Also, because after spending the last two seasons in a complicated situation in Munich, not always as a regular starter, and now also the Euros, with the Dutch national team not playing, for Matthijs de Ligt it’s not an easy moment.

“He wants to feel important. He wants to play on a regular basis, and he feels that Manchester United are offering him this opportunity.”

Having made an attacking signing, the defender could become the first defensive signing for Man United this summer.

Man United need a quality addition in defense

Their defense needs a reliable presence at the back, particularly after the departure of Raphael Varane this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back came through the Ajax academy and quickly impressed on the biggest stage in European football when he reached the Champions League semifinal with Ajax under the guidance of ten Hag.

The Red Devils would be hoping to partner him with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of their defense next season.