Man Utd agree new contract for experienced player with over 100 international caps

Manchester United have agreed a new contract with veteran defender Jonny Evans, the club announced on Friday.

Evans rejoined the Red Devils on a one-year contract last summer following a spell at Leicester City and was only initially meant to provide squad depth for Erik ten Hag.

However, a spate of injuries meant Evans played a much more prominent role than he first anticipated, making 30 appearances across all competitions — including one from the bench in Man Utd’s shock FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City.

That has all proven enough to convince Man Utd to offer Evans another year at Old Trafford, with the 107-time Northern Ireland international ‘delighted’ to remain at the club where he began his professional career.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season,” Evans told Manchester United’s official website.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

Man Utd set to begin pre-season preparations

Manchester United are preparing for their first pre-season friendly of the summer as they face Norwegian giants Rosenborg away on Monday.

After that, they’ll take on Rangers at Murrayfield on July 20 before heading out for their tour of the United States, where they face fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool, either side of a clash against La Liga outfit Real Betis.

The Red Devils begin the new campaign on August 10 as they face Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley in the Community Shield.