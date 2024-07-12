Exclusive: Nagelsmann likely to be a Premier League manager in two years

Their European Championship didn’t go the way in which they expected, and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann will know that he has to be successful with Die Mannschaft at World Cup 2026.

For so long one of the standard bearers on the international stage, Germany have been a pale imitation of their former selves over the past few tournaments.

Being knocked out of Euro 2024 earlier than any other nation that has hosted the tournament will likely have been seen as a huge embarrassment, but the German federation will get behind their man over the next couple of years in the hope that the famous old trophy can be won once more.

Is Julian Nagelsmann Premier League bound?

Regardless of whether that happens, however, Nagelsmann will be looking for a new adventure.

“The feeling about the national team was very bad before this tournament so the main target was that the fans were proud of the national team again. Proud to wear the shirt and to sing the anthem. Over the past few weeks, they were successful in doing that so everybody’s happy,” Christian Falk said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Of course, we have to acknowledge that the team went out once they faced their first big opponent. At the end, we were the better team against Spain but their win I think was well deserved.

“[…] He (Nagelsmann) had a release clause in his contract that if Germany didn’t get past the group stage, the contract will ripped up, but he will now see things through until the World Cup. His target is to be world champion and he knows we have a high benchmark in Germany. I think getting knocked out before the semi-finals would be disappointing.

“In any case, he will leave for a club team after that. Whether or not he’s successful in America, he won’t stay in the job. He could move to the Premier League because if you noticed, he gave many answers to foreign journalists at the Euros in English. He now speaks English very, very well so I am sure that is looking at the Premier League. It’s a pity that Pep Guardiola and Klopp won’t be there. Real Madrid might also be a future destination, but I think it will be the Premier League.”

A coach of Nagelsmann’s standing would surely add something extra to the English top-flight, in the same way as the likes of Messrs. Wenger, Mourinho, Guardiola and Klopp have, and he’ll surely have no shortage of suitors.

With it known that he will leave the German national team regardless of how they do at the World Cup, it wouldn’t be a surprise for interested parties to be laying the foundations of their courtship already.