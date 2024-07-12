Newcastle have offered winger Harvey Barnes as part of swap deal for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen according to reports.

Having made sure they are compliant with profit and sustainability rules through the sales of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest the Magpies can now concentrate on strengthening their squad.

Newcastle have so far signed defender Lloyd Kelly on a free from Bournemouth and goalkeeper John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, whilst Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea has become permanent.

Newcastle eye swap deal for Christensen

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to return to European football having missed out last season due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.

The Magpies have been targeting defensive reinforcements, and despite signing Kelly they missed out on Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, and are reportedly in the market for another centre back.

According to Spanish website El Nacional Newcastle have identified Barcelona defender Christensen as a target, with Hansi Flick believed not to view him as a key player.

The report adds that the Magpies are keen to offer Barnes, who only joined the club last summer as part of the deal with Barcelona known to be in the market for a new winger.

Christensen has two years remaining on his current deal with the Catalan giants and is reportedly keen to leave the club following the departure of Xavi Hernandez.

It would certainly feel strange if Newcastle were prepared to offload Barnes after just one season and 23 appearances for the club, especially as they themselves are looking to add another winger to the squad this summer.

Miguel Almiron looks set to leave the club and move to the Saudi Pro League and two names believed to be under consideration are West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, with both deals likely to be very difficult to do.