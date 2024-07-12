Exclusive: Lots of interest in Premier League ace but no bids yet

The European Championship has, as always, shone a light on the performances of a handful of players, with one Premier League ace in particular really coming to the fore.

As England have wearily dragged themselves to the final of the tournament, so Marc Guehi’s star has been in the ascendency.

The Crystal Palace man has been a revelation at the back for the national team, and despite the Three Lions labouring in a number of games played, the defender’s form has been excellent.

It’s no wonder that he remains so sought after.

“Marc Guehi has been excellent for England during the Euros and many clubs have been scouting him this season, but at the moment nothing is concrete yet,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“For example, around March Liverpool asked about his situation but didn’t follow up with proposals or negotiations.

“I can guarantee that as of today, it remains a calm situation to be discussed later in the window.”

It isn’t clear at this point if Guehi himself is absolutely ready to move on, though in light of Michael Olise’s swith to Bayern Munich, it wouldn’t be a surprise to understand that Guehi would consider his options.

Palace chairman, Steve Parish, and first-team manager, Oliver Glasner, won’t want to lose two of the club’s best players in the same window, but if Guehi does eventually make it clear he’d like to move on to pastures new, then the best that Eagles fans can hope for is that profit is maximised by the club.

With an epic Euro 2024 final in prospect against favourites, Spain, Guehi can really cement his international legacy with another standout 90 minutes.