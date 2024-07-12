Declan Rice has admitted England’s defeat to Italy in Euro 2020 will “haunt him forever”, but urged the Three Lions to create their own history on Sunday.

With their last minute win against the Netherlands, England have now made back to back European Championship finals and are a game away from ending their 58-year wait for success, which goes all the way back to 1966.

Standing in England’s way is an in form Spain side who have won every game in Germany so far and are in their first major final since 2012.

Rice urges England to create history

England find themselves in familiar territory in Berlin having been in a similar situation three years ago against Italy at Wembley.

Despite taking an early lead through Luke Shaw they ultimately came up short and agonisingly lost on penalties, and will no doubt be using that defeat as fuel on Sunday.

Rice, who played in that final and has been an ever present for England at Euro 2024 admitted the Italy defeat will haunt him forever, but called on England to write their own history.

“Seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me forever,” he told The Evening Standard.

“We are now presented with another opportunity where we can write our own history.