Fabrizio Romano offers Virgil van Dijk update after Dutchman’s cryptic interview

Netherlands and Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, appeared to stir the pot in a post-match interview after the Dutch side lost out to England in the European Championship semi-final.

The Reds powerhouse was asked directly about his future and what happens next, and he simply intimated that he would be thinking carefully about that this summer.

Hardly the vote of confidence that new man in charge at Anfield, Arne Slot, was perhaps hoping for, and certainly not an unequivocal statement of intent.

Indeed, the wishy-washy nature of his statement could be interpreted in many ways, and it wouldn’t be a surprise for Liverpool fans to read between the lines and begin to believe that the 33-year-old sees his immediate future away from Merseyside.

They need not worry though, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“There’s nothing at all in Virgil van Dijk’s answer on his future, he was just being honest in a post-match interview after an intense game by saying that he will discuss his future after holidays,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“He has not discussed or decided anything now, he was only focused on the Euros, and this is the situation as of today.”

That will come as some sort of relief to the Anfield faithful. Although Mo Salah has generally been the headline grabber for the club over the past few seasons, Liverpool owe a huge debt of gratitude to van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been rock solid at the back and just as integral to Jurgen Klopp as Salah was.

If the club were to lose him at any point soon, Arne Slot would have a massive hole to fill, and it would put his project on the back foot immediately.