Jadon Sancho has returned to Manchester United training after face to face talks with Erik ten Hag, with the pair both agreeing to move on following their disagreement last season.

United signed Sancho from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, but he hasn’t played for the club since last August.

The winger was exiled from the first team after refusing to apologise for taking to social media to claim he was being made a scape goat following criticism from Ten Hag over his training.

Sancho back in United training

The 24-year-old returned to Dortmund on loan in January and had a positive spell which culminated in the Champions League final at Wembley, but unfortunately for Sancho the Bundesliga outfit lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

United were believed to have made Sancho available for £40m and he had reportedly been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus and Dortmund who were keen to make his loan permanent.

However, in a turn of events Sancho and Ten Hag appear to have resolved their issues with United confirming that the Englishman had returned to pre-season training.

“Jadon Sancho returned for testing on Wednesday following his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season,” they said on their website.

“The 24-year-old forward then trained with the group on Thursday.”

It’s been reported that Sancho won’t be part of the squad which heads to Norway to play Rosenberg on Monday due to returning to training later than other members of the squad, but he will be available for the rest of the pre-season games.

It’s still possible that Sancho leaves Old Trafford this summer but his reintegration into training suggests there could be a way back for him at the club if he’s happy to stay.

Sancho has two years remaining on his contract and has made 82 appearances for the Red Devils to date, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.