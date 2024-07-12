Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club and the Red Devils are looking to bring in quality replacements before selling him.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are keen on the Scotland international and they are waiting to find out whether Manchester United will sanction his departure in the coming weeks, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has been a useful squad player for Manchester United, but he is not a regular starter for them. He needs to play more often at the stage of his career and joining clubs like West Ham or Newcastle could be ideal for him.

Manchester United might not be able to provide him with regular first-team action. The Red Devils are hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements and the Scottish international is likely to drop further down the pecking order.

In addition to that, McTominay has a contract with Manchester United until 2025 and he will be a free agent next summer. With that said, Manchester United have an option to extend his deal by another year. It would make sense for them to cash on him this summer, if he is not a key part of their plans going forward.

Selling him would bring in the funds to improve the squad and Manchester United would be able to sign quality players. It remains to be seen what the Premier league giants decide in the coming weeks.

Scott McTominay would improve Newcastle and West Ham

Meanwhile, the midfielder scored 10 goals and picked up three assists in all competitions last season and he could be a useful acquisition for Newcastle and West Ham.

The Hammers need more quality in the middle of the park and signing a complete central midfielder like McTominay would be a wise decision. Newcastle need to add more creativity, goals, and work rate in the middle of the park as well. The 27-year-old old is well settled in English football and he could make an instant impact if he joins either of the two clubs.