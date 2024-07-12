La Liga outfit agree deal with Arsenal for 24-year-old technically-gifted player

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to join Sevilla on loan for the upcoming season.

According to a report from ABC Sevilla, the 24-year-old Belgian midfielder will travel to Seville later today in order to complete a season-long loan deal.

The midfielder was on loan at Luton Town last season and he needs regular football at this stage of his career. Arsenal will not be able to provide him with that opportunity and therefore letting him leave on loan would be ideal.

Regular football in La Liga will help him develop further. Sevilla are one of the biggest clubs in the country and the opportunity to play for them regularly will be quite exciting for the Belgian. The two clubs have agreed on a loan deal for the player and it could prove to be a superb bit of business for both clubs.

Albert Sambi Lokonga should be a handy addition

Sevilla will be able to improve their midfield without investing a significant sum of money and Arsenal will be able to keep Lokonga’s market value intact with regular football in a top European league.

Meanwhile, the report states that there is an option to buy the player permanently at the end of next season and it will be interesting to see if Sevilla are willing to trigger it.

Lokonga has the physical and technical attributes to develop into a quality midfielder but he should look to leave Arsenal permanently if they cannot provide him with a clear pathway for his development.

The Belgian is a talented player with a bright future and if he manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to play for the biggest clubs in the world. For now, he should look to focus on his development and improving as a footballer.